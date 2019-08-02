SHOW LOW — There are still quite a few Korean War and a lot of Vietnam War veterans around our communities. In tribute to them is this year’s annual Hangar Dance, Saturday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m., at the Show Low Airport off of Highway 60 on the east end of town next to the Automall Pkwy.
But there are only 100 tickets left and they are going fast. If any of the remaining 100 tickets are still unsold by 5 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) they will available at the door.
The cost is $40 per person and includes dinner catered by My Sister Can’t Cook, cupcakes from Persnikitty’s, and still more tasty treats and a cash bar.
The first 100 Vietnam and Korean War veterans in the door get a free T-shirt from White Mountain Tee’s.
But like one of the event organizers, Allison Hephner said, they are going fast, so the best bet is to stop by the Show Low Chamber of Commerce in the CAL Ranch shopping plaza, or the Walgreens on Cub Lake Road across from Walmart, today and see if any tickets are left.
Hephner said this year’s tribute includes ‘50s-’70s era veterans who served their country in time of need.
“This is a straight-up tribute to those men and women,” she said. “People will get to come and get a dinner, free stuff and entertainment. It’s a really big deal.”
Hephner emphasized that it is not a veterans-only dance, it is open to anyone at all.
People are encouraged to dress the part.
“It really adds to the ambiance of it all,” Hephner said.
Part of the ambiance will be a Huey helicopter of the type used in the Vietnam War, and two pilot trainers, one of Korean War era.
The Uptown Angels, a group that emulates Andrews Sisters-style songs and music will also be there providing live entertainment for dancing.
“They are flipping amazing,” Hephner said.
Special events will include an induction of two veterans into the local Submarine Veterans Organization, a bugler, and a POW/MIA ceremony.
A Color Guard will also be part of the night’s events and a DJ will play period music until the dance ends, which Hephner said is typically around 9 p.m.
Hephner said this is not a fundraiser like some events, but any money left over will be donated to a veterans oriented organization. Hephner said one year they gave $3,500 to the Show Low VFW for needed electrical repairs and another year they gave $1,000 to Walking Down Ranch, a facility Lakeside that offers veterans and their families transitional housing, food, clothes and other assistance.
