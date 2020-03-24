SHOW LOW – The City of Show Low is accepting applications from citizens interested in serving on the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners deliberate and make recommendations to the City Council on various planning and zoning issues, including land use, growth and development and zoning districts. Applicants must reside within the city limits of Show Low and be registered to vote.
Applications may be obtained by contacting the Show Low City Clerk’s Office at (928) 532-4061 or by emailing at treidhead@showlowaz.gov.
There is also a link to the application on city’s website homepage at www.showlowaz.gov. Applications will be accepted via email (treidhead@showlowaz.gov) or by mail (180 N. 9th Street, Show Low, AZ 85901) until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.