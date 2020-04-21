PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is seeking information on a mule deer doe that was poached and dumped near Joe Tank on Sunday, April 12. The deer was dumped near the intersection of the Mogollon Rim Road and Joe Tank Road.
AZGFD officers believe that others in the area have information about the violation.
“Anyone who might have seen or heard anything regarding this incident should report it,” said Officer Justin Espino of AZGFD, wildlife manager in Show Low. “Poachers are criminals and poaching is theft of the State’s natural resources from the people of Arizona.”
AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief program encourages anyone with information about these cases or the illegal take of wildlife in Arizona to call its 24/7 hotline at (800) 352-0700 or www.azgfd.gov/ogt.
Callers may be eligible for a reward of $1,500 in this case.
Callers can remain anonymous upon request. Money for rewards comes from donations, court fines and civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes.
Anyone with information about the deer poaching should refer to case #20-000835.
