SHOW LOW — A brush fire Wednesday evening Dec. 2 off of Cub Lake Road behind Walgreens was the result of carelessly discarded fireplace ashes, according to Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District officials.
Assistant Chief Josh Livermore said information on the fire from Battalion Chief Jake Sample indicated that still glowing fireplace ashes were taken out of a home in the area and placed between that home and an adjacent one with dry brush right next to the container that the ashes were in.
The ashes apparently ignited some of the surrounding brush causing TMFMD firefighters to be called to put it out.
The area is a relatively populated neighborhood that has a lot of surrounding woodlands that could easily have caught fire and spread.
Livermore said that firefighters arrived on-scene at 6:30 p.m. and had the fire under control by 7:50 and left the scene by 8:40 p.m.
“It has been a very dry year and with the very dry conditions this year people really need to be careful,” Livermore said.
He emphasized the need to be highly vigilant when it comes to anything that has to do with fire, like fireplace ashes.
He said they need to be put in a metal or otherwise non-flammable container and placed in an area around 30-feet in circumference that is completely devoid of grasses or brush that can catch fire.
Then they need to be doused with water until cold to the touch and monitored to make sure they are dead out before further discarding the ashes.
Never discard fireplace ashes in a dumpster that has trash that can easily catch fire.
Livermore said there are no red flag conditions in place at this time and therefore the TMFMD is still issuing burn permits to people living within the district.
But, said Livermore, people need to strictly follow all of the requirements of conducting a permitted burn like having a dedicated pressurized water supply that has the ability to apply water to a fire to put it out.
The number to contact the TMFMD for a burn permit is 928-537-5100, or go to their website at www.timbermesafire.org.
