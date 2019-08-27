SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Family Advocacy Center’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament at Torreon Golf Club is right around the corner on September 7. It is the FAC’s biggest and most important fundraiser each year, supporting the center’s critical work.
The FAC provides a safe place where professionals can interview children who are the victims of sexual abuse or assault.
The organization operates primarily on donations which is why they are holding the tournament to raise money for operating costs.
It is a necessary service to help protect children from predators and those who would do them harm.
The FAC sees mostly children age 13 and younger.
But there have been times, when on a case-by case basis, they have had to interview older children about sexual abuse and assault.
A trained medical professional now performs forensic exams at the center in Show Low as opposed to having to take kids on a more than two-hour ride to Flagstaff in the back seat of a police vehicle for a forensic exam.
The latter sometimes proved to be traumatic for a child who has been victimized by someone they trusted.
Sandra Angelo, Director of Development with the FAC, said the center’s new medical exam and forensic interview rooms in Show Low are a huge step up for everyone involved.
“The Navajo County Family Advocacy Center (FAC) provides a comforting, nurturing, and safe environment for children to tell their story in their own words to experts who will listen to them, protect them and help them heal,” she said. “Successful prosecution of child abuse cases begins with a thorough investigation. At the core of that investigation, the ability to ensure the safety and protection of children, starts with the initial forensic interview conducted by a trained professional. A forensic interview is a structured conversation with a child intended to elicit detailed information about a possible event or events that the child may have experienced or witnessed. Information is gathered from children or vulnerable adults who may have experienced abuse or neglect. Forensic interviews are conducted in a sensitive, objective and unbiased way.”
Angelo said that year-to-date, FAC interviewers have conducted 90 interviews adding that 15 percent were for 3 to 4-year-olds.
“The visit includes documenting medical signs of abuse, collecting physical samples as indicated, testing and treating for sexually transmitted infections and other conditions related to sexual abuse, and addressing any underlying medical, developmental or psychological concerns,” Angelo said.
She said, there has been an increase in younger victims and in child-on-child abuse.
“The FAC provides children with a safe place to share their story in their own words to a specifically trained interviewer who listens to them … allowing professionals to investigate as needed. By coming to the FAC the children only have to tell their story one time and this minimizes the trauma for them,” she said.
In the past children could be interviewed numerous times.
In December 2018 the FAC partnered with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center to provide pediatric forensic medical exams. For the past two years, children who needed forensic medical exams had to travel to Flagstaff or Phoenix, which resulted in fewer medical exams. In nine months, Danielle Poteet, pediatric sexual assault examiner, has performed 25 exams, with the youngest victim aged 6 months. This is about a 225 percent increase in exams.
To reach the FAC, call 928-532-6047 or visit their website at https://ncfac.org or see their Facebook page at Navajo County Family Advocacy Center. They are located at 902 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.