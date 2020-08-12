I have a confession – I am a foodie. There, I admitted it. I love to cook, and to eat, and I try to immerse myself in different cultural experiences through spices and techniques. Food is a comfort, a journey. The mere whiff of your favorite comfort food can whisk you back to the kitchen table, hands folded in grace while eagerly waiting to savor your mom’s latest creation. My earliest memories are of cooking with my Mom and her mom. I grew up in the hollows of Pennsylvania, surrounded by cows and coal and a lot of great food. I still have the church cookbook containing some of my recipes that my mom gave to me for Christmas when I was twelve. I treasure my Betty Crocker cookbook – I’m sure you have one, pages with your favorite recipes stained and stuck together. This is a variation on the Classic Chicken Divan, updated to include quinoa (power packed complete protein source) and kale. Enjoy!
2 cups leftover chicken, shredded
1 8 oz bag frozen broccoli florets
1 8 oz bag frozen shredded kale
2 cups cooked quinoa
1 large sweet onion, chopped
1 Anaheim pepper, chopped
2 TBSP flour
6 TBSP butter, divided
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, save one cup for topping
2 cups whole milk
1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
1 tsp dried dill
1 tsp smoked paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9X13 casserole dish.
In a skillet, melt two tablespoons butter and sauté onion and pepper until soft. Set aside.
In a saucepan over medium heat melt two tablespoons butter until bubbles disappear, stir in two tablespoons flour and whisk constantly for two minutes, being careful not to burn it. Slowly add milk and stir until mixture starts to thicken. Add in two cups of the shredded cheese and stir until melted.
Combine chicken, quinoa, kale, broccoli, onion, pepper, and spices in casserole. Pour cheese sauce over and stir until combined. (If mixture seems too thick you can add a little more milk).
Top with the rest of shredded cheese, sprinkle breadcrumbs over the cheese, and dab remaining butter in tiny dabs over the breadcrumbs. Bake for about 30 – 45 minutes until hot, browned, and bubbly.
Serve with your favorite salad and enjoy!
Susan Felker was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and spent the last twenty-five years living in Vermont, where besides working as a retail manager she wrote a food column for The Charlotte Citizen.She and her husband Terry (and two cats and two dogs) purchased a home in Show Low in June and are in the process of renovating, especially the kitchen, so she can continue to create the comfort food she loves.
Food is a journey, come along.
