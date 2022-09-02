Jamie Poteet, left, and Maggie Heath outside Veterans Village in Lakeside on Tuesday. Heath said that Poteet has “touched the hearts of everyone in Pinetop-Lakeside” through her work at Veterans Village Thrift Store.
Welcome to Citizen Spotlight, a column that focuses on family, friends and everyone in our community working to keep the Mountain caring, diverse and vibrant. Today, we are hearing from a woman who gives her all to help those who were willing to give their lives for the country.
Jamie Poteet moved from Utah to Pinetop-Lakeside 30 years ago. She lives with her son, Jacob, and her nephew, Gabriel, both of whom she homeschools before she leaves for work. Like any parent or guardian, she wonders how math has gotten so complicated since she was in high school and worries about young girls trying to whisk her son away.
If you can’t find her fishing with her family or teaching them to shoot and hunt, you’ll find her behind the cash register at Veterans Village Thrift Store in Pinetop.
She started her career by volunteering for two days a week, after which she was seemingly promoted, without her full involvement or agreement.
“My boss, Maggie, came behind me one day when I was working being the desk and put a small, handwritten note on the wall that said ‘Jamie: Backroom Manager.’ I’ve been here ever since,” Poteet said.
However, she doesn’t want people to think she was forced to stay there. As far as she’s concerned, she’s right where she’s supposed to be.
“This is my home,” Poteet says. “These are my people. And this is a wonderful cause that I’m blessed to be a part of.”
Veterans Village Thrift Store assists with transitional housing for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
The proceeds from their events and thrift store sales go to paying for 18 cabins that are available to veterans who are down on their luck.
“They pay for nothing,” Poteet said. “We can help with food, hygiene, transportation and anything else they need to get back on track. I love that we can help so many people get to a point where they are better than they were before. We help them find happiness.”
As the manager at VVTS, she assists people daily. Whether it’s helping a veteran with some free clothes and water or simply helping a customer find that hidden treasure they didn’t even know they wanted until they saw it, Poteet is happy to be of service.
“The community is so good to us,” she said. “Without donations and volunteering there’s not much we’d be able to do. This city owes a lot to them; the same way we owe a lot to our veterans.”
She doesn’t come from a military background, so it can be difficult to pinpoint where her dedication to helping veterans comes from. If you ask her, she’ll say that it comes from Maggie Heath, her “lovely boss and inspiration.”
Heath, who is the women who unceremoniously promoted Poteet, said, “She’s touched the hearts of almost everyone in this city. She gives with her entire soul and asks for nothing in return. She’s my right arm.”
Poteet takes the compliments in stride but doesn’t like it when the attention is focused on her. “It’s not about any one person,” she said. “It’s about the cause and the veterans that we help.”
She spoke of an elderly woman who lost her house and possessions in a fire.
“She came through and we were happy to set her up. We’re here for the vets, but I can’t deny anyone assistance if they need it. We have more than enough to help.”
She says the hardest part of the job is seeing veterans leave the Village after they’ve gotten some income coming in and their VA benefits in order.
“I know I should be happy for them, and I am,” Poteet said, “but I will miss them. I get attached quickly. But I know they’re moving on to bigger and better things, and there is always someone on the list who we can help next.”
For the foreseeable future, she will be managing VVTS and ensuring that no veteran is forgotten.
There should be no question that Poteet deserves her day in the spotlight.
Jamie Poteet was nominated for Citizen Spotlight by Debra Cartwright. The White Mountain Independent would like to thank both Poteet and Cartwright for sharing their stories. Any reader who knows of someone like Poteet who is working to keep our community caring, safe and vibrant is welcome to submit to jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
