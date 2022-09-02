Jamie Poteet, Maggie Heath

Jamie Poteet, left, and Maggie Heath outside Veterans Village in Lakeside on Tuesday. Heath said that Poteet has “touched the hearts of everyone in Pinetop-Lakeside” through her work at Veterans Village Thrift Store.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Welcome to Citizen Spotlight, a column that focuses on family, friends and everyone in our community working to keep the Mountain caring, diverse and vibrant. Today, we are hearing from a woman who gives her all to help those who were willing to give their lives for the country.

Jamie Poteet moved from Utah to Pinetop-Lakeside 30 years ago. She lives with her son, Jacob, and her nephew, Gabriel, both of whom she homeschools before she leaves for work. Like any parent or guardian, she wonders how math has gotten so complicated since she was in high school and worries about young girls trying to whisk her son away.

