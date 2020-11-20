SHOW LOW — The city of Show Low is partnering with the Northland Pioneer College Small Business Development Center and the Arizona Commerce Authority to present the Please Buy Local for the Holidays program for the 2020 holiday season.
This is a continuation of the successful campaign introduced during the summer tourist season in the White Mountains in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 has been a challenging year for businesses in Show Low and the White Mountains, and this program aims to remind holiday shoppers that it is more important than ever to buy local this holiday season.
The city has Please Buy Local for the Holidays posters available for Show Low businesses to display at their places of business as a reminder to holiday shoppers. Show Low businesses can pick up free posters at City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St., Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For more information, call 928-532-4124 or email snorth@showlowaz.gov.
