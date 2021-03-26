SHOW LOW — It has been a long year, in fact a year and 11 days since the Squadron members have been able to meet in person. But March 20 was the first meeting back for the group.
Cadets were busy preparing for upcoming activities such as rocketry, they had a safety brief on upcoming orientation flights in CAP Aircraft that are also a “go” now and completed their physical fitness trials.
A promotion was in order for Cadet Airman Hess. He joined the unit with virtual meetings in November and then as soon as he turned 12, signed up. Cadet Hess had completed all required training in a month to promote. Physical fitness, drill, leadership tests and aviation related studies are part of the required training. Cadet Airman Hess pictured.
Cadets also had an impromptu brief from a National Guard Unit out of Marana that had stopped by the airport. There are always opportunities to learn about aviation!
For more information on the Squadron and Civil Air Patrol, visit https://showlow.cap.gov/.
