Forrest Cook at a TAPS sponsored retreat in Denver. The retreat took place over July 8, 9, and 10. Cook said, "I honestly can’t put into words what that retreat meant for me and what it did for my health.”
Jackie, left, and Forrest Cook, pictured here in Concho shortly before Jackie’s passing in November of last year.
A Concho resident sat with a reporter from the Independent to discuss a veteran assistance program that, in her words, “everyone should know about, but unfortunately, not many do.”
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, is military family support program that “has provided comfort and hope through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.” TAPS has been working behind the scenes for almost 30 years to help families who have experienced the loss of a family member with past or present military service.
Forrest lost her husband of 18 years, Jackie, last November. Jackie served in the army for 20 years and met Forrest on a dating website. “I was at an age where I didn’t really see the point in looking for anyone,” she said. “But when I met Jackie, I felt like I was there specifically to meet this man. I feel for him instantly, and I still love him to this day.”
When Jackie passed away, Forrest was left to navigate the networks and programs available to her to ensure that Jackie was seen to in the best manner possible, but also set herself up for the benefits she was entitled to as the wife of a veteran. She said, “It was beyond overwhelming. The paperwork was unrelenting. I felt so alone dealing with the grief of losing my husband. It was a lot to handle.”
After months of attempting to manage the depression and the tasks that arise when handling the passing of a veteran, Jackie received a call from TAPS. Not only did TAPS help her navigate and ensure she was dealing with the appropriate networks for retrieving her benefits, but, perhaps more importantly, TAPS provided her with grief and counseling support to help Jackie properly deal with the depression that had been slowly sinking in since the passing of her husband.
TAPS hosts a wide array of utilities such as education assistance, suicide hotlines and casework professionals all designed to ease the stress of military families as they work through what can easily be considered one of the hardest points in their lives. Most, if not all, of the people working for these hotlines have also worked through the loss of a loved one, so they understand and can easily sympathize with those they are trying to assist.
TAPS releases multiple magazine publications every year detailing what they offer and spotlighting events and seminars to help families come to terms with their loss. Forrest was lucky enough to attend one of these retreats in Denver in early July.
“I paid for the gas to get there and back,” she said, “and that was all. The room, the meals, the meetings and the classes were all completely free. I honestly can’t put into words what that retreat meant for me and what it did for my health.” She attended classes with others who were going through the same situation she was. “It was wonderful being around like-minded people who truly understood what you were saying. They didn’t even have to ask about certain things, because they already knew what it felt like.”
Since returning from the retreat, Forrest is dedicated to informing the White Mountains about this wonderful resource. She said, “We have a lot of veterans and military families here. When they lose someone, it’s important for them to know that there’s an entire organization of people who want nothing more than to help. It’s an absolute God send. It’s incredibly inspiring.”
So inspiring, in fact, that Forrest is looking into becoming a peer mentor when she hits her 18-month mark with the organization. “Now that I’ve gone through it, I feel I’m equipped to help others get through what I just went through,” she says. “There are only so many people who knows what that feels like, losing a veteran. But some of those people are here, waiting to help others. All they need to do is ask.”
If you’re interested in TAPS and the services they provide for military families in the White Mountains and beyond, visit their website at www.taps.org.
