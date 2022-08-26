A Concho resident sat with a reporter from the Independent to discuss a veteran assistance program that, in her words, “everyone should know about, but unfortunately, not many do.”

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, is military family support program that “has provided comfort and hope through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.” TAPS has been working behind the scenes for almost 30 years to help families who have experienced the loss of a family member with past or present military service.

