SHOW LOW _ Police arrested a convicted level 2 sex offender who allegedly failed to make required changes to the listing of his place of residence as required by Arizona law.
Gabriel Pete Espinoza, 40, of Show Low, was charged Sept. 9 at his residence at Summer’s Place Apartments at 691 E. Deuce of Clubs when police allegedly discovered that his place of residence registered with the courts/police and on his driver’s license allegedly did not match his physical place of residence at Summer’s Place.
Level 2 sex offenders in Arizona are considered to be at risk of reoffending but do not have as high of a risk as level three sex offenders.
If a person is assigned a level 2 risk, they are required register with the sheriff’s department in their county of residence.
The sheriff’s office in that county is then responsible for notifying the homes, schools, and community groups in the level 2 offender’s neighborhood as well as the offender’s employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.