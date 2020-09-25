Cabbage rolls originated in Eastern Europe, but where I grew up in Central Pennsylvania, they were an Amish tradition, exclusive to that area.
They were served for special occasions or Sunday dinners. My mom always called them “pigs in a blanket” which are not to be confused with a crescent roll wrapped around a hot dog! Cabbage rolls are a family meal, and my husband Terry had the chance to experience that special kind of dinner recently in Cottonwood, where he was staying to get our fifth wheel ready for sale!
When I moved here last year from Vermont, I was a widow at the age of 49 after 28 years of marriage. I sold everything and drove across country with my cat and dog and my best friend (an awesome woman who lived in New Hampshire with her husband and twin 6 year olds and dropped everything to accompany me on the arduous journey.)
Now let me tell you that being almost fifty and moving back around family, parents included, is not very easy. But the one thing that kept us laughing and sharing was our food! When I had the amazing fortune to meet my husband, he was welcomed into the family with open arms, and with a lot of food. So I share with you a recipe that my mom uses for cabbage rolls. It’s from a lady from Bismarck, North Dakota named Florence Krantz — I apologize for not knowing which cookbook it came out of — but I do know they’re amazing! While I wasn’t able to be with my family this past weekend, Terry was able to experience the love of my family shared during a meal. Share some with your family and enjoy!
Old Fashioned Cabbage Rolls
1 medium head cabbage (3 lbs)
½ pound ground beef
½ pound ground pork
1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce, divided
1 small onion, chopped
½ cup uncooked long grain rice
1 TBSP dried parsley flakes
½ tsp salt
½ tsp snipped fresh dill or dried dill weed
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
½ tsp sugar
1. Cook the cabbage in boiling water just until outer leaves pull away easily from head. Set aside 12 large leaves for rolls. In a small bowl combine the beef, pork, ½ the tomato sauce, onion, rice, parsley, salt, dill, and cayenne; mix well.
2. Cut out the thick vein from the bottom of each leaf, making a V-shaped cut. Place about ¼ cup meat mixture on a cabbage leaf; overlap cut ends of leaf. Fold in the sides. Beginning from the cut end, roll up. Repeat.
3. Slice the remaining cabbage; place in a Dutch oven. Arrange the cabbage rolls seam side down over sliced cabbage. Combine the tomatoes, sugar and remaining tomato sauce; pour over the rolls. Cover and bake at 350 degrees until cabbage rolls are tender, about 1 ½ hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.