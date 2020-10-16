Nothing is more classic than a traditional pot roast. It brings back those memories of Sunday dinner at Grandma’s house – and hopefully like mine your Grandma was a good cook. My grandparents had a mini farm/ homestead in Bell Hollow, Pennsylvania. For those who may not know, a hollow is a long winding road cut into the hills and the woods, of which there are many in Central PA.
My great-grandparents had a large farm up around the bend in the same hollow, the place I vividly remember because when I was about eight my Me-Mom took me for a walk to show me the old farm. Since it was rented out at that time for grazing, I thought nothing of going right on up to the fence to see the horses in the pasture… BIG mistake.
I latched onto the fence to get a better look – and got the shock of my little life! Yup. You guessed it – electric fence. My Me-mom grabbed my arm and grounded me, and to this day I will never touch a fence again without looking for those tell-tale ceramic knobs!
They grew most of their own food, my Pap-pap built the house from stone with his own hands, and I experienced a glorious free childhood running through the woods and fields. I’m sure my sister has some memories as well, since she got her arm caught in the wringer washer in the basement! (We still tease her about that.)
I can still hear the sound of shelled peas hitting the enameled pan as my Me-mom and I sat on their back porch preparing those fresh-picked peas for dinner. I remember her Sunday dinners, and I smile when I make this roast for my family. The secret ingredient is love.
Pot Roast
1 3-5 lb chuck roast
2 T olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
3 carrots, sliced
1 turnip, diced
4 yukon gold potatoes, cut into larger chunks
1 parsnip, sliced
3-4 cups beef broth
2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
Salt and pepper to taste
3 sprigs fresh thyme or 2 T dried
Preheat oven to 275. Heat olive oil in large Dutch oven preferably cast iron, when hot, add roast and brown on all sides. Remove and set aside.
In same pot add vegetables (except garlic) and more olive oil if needed and stir until vegetables are browned. ( a few minutes) Add garlic at the very last and stir for one more minute to release the flavor.
Remove vegetables, and deglaze the pan with a little beef stock, then add the meat and all vegetables back in, adding more beef stock until about halfway up the roast. Cover, and place in the oven for 3-5 hours, until roast is tender. Serve with a smile and enjoy!
