SHOW LOW — Culver’s Restaurant is preparing to open 4595 S. White Mountain Road at the end of this month according to franchise owner Steve Chlpusa.
“We actually have myself and my entire management team here at our restaurant doing what we can to get everything open — so we’re trying here,” says Chlpusa, “ ... hoping the snow doesn’t impact us too much.”
Store managers and staff have been hired and trained. Now, they are all pitching in to help keep things moving as much as possible. In some cases, this meant working out in the cold weather to remove snow from the parking lot and drive through so that construction could resume.
“We’re very excited to open and wish it could be sooner,” says General Manager Andrew Cheney.
Chlpusa broke ground in July on the 4,000 square-foot restaurant and drive-through which sits at the northeast corner of State Route 260/White Mountain Road and Evergreen Lane in Show Low. He also manages the successful Culver’s Restaurant in Payson.
The franchise is described as an independently owned family restaurant offering quality fast food with great table service. Culver’s is known for their chicken tenders, hamburgers, frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.