SHOW LOW — A married couple with a 4-year-old daughter were arrested Tuesday, Dec. 8 on dangerous drug charges and charges of child abuse/neglect.
Katherine Marie Rackley and her husband, Justin Terrance Rackley, ages 31 and 32 respectively, were jailed Dec. 8 after police allegedly found meth, heroin, used syringes and needles and weapons in their home in the 1100 north block of 27th Avenue in places where their 4-year-old daughter could have had easy access to all of it.
The initial police report states that when officers were questioning Katherine about the drugs, paraphernalia and weapons in the home, they allegedly found a usable amount of heroin hidden in a scrunchy around her wrist.
When officers looked in the garage they allegedly found usable quantities of meth, heroin and ecstasy (known as “Molly” on the streets) along with digital scales, pipes with drug residue and several weapons, including one in their vehicle which police said came back as stolen.
Both Katherine and Justin were charged with child abuse/neglect, possession of dangerous drugs, use of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics, use of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale and misconduct involving weapons during a felony offense.
A check of the inmate roster for Tuesday, Dec. 15 showed both Katherine and Justin still in custody at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
