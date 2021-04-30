SHOW LOW — Firefighters with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) responded to a back yard debris burn in Summer Pines that got a little out of hand Tuesday, April 20 when there was a public notice of no debris burning that day due to winds in excess of 10 mph.
TMFMD Assistant Chief of Administration Randy Chevalier said if the homeowner had only checked the fire department website or called 928-367- FIRE (3473), they would have known there was no debris burning that day and could have possibly avoided the fire that damaged their home.
“It’s getting drier and drier by the day,” Chevalier said of current fire conditions.
He said that while fire restrictions have not yet been issued, it is extremely dry in the forests and meadows.
“It is almost reminiscent of 1996 and of the conditions during the (2002) Rodeo-Chediski Fire,” Chevalier said.
With that in mind he said it is time for everyone to clean up their property to make it firewise.
Firewise is the process of creating a defensible perimeter around homes and property so that there is the best chance of a positive outcome in the event of a wildfire.
“It’s time to take that firewood off of the porch and to clean out the pine needles and other debris from rain gutters,” Chevalier said.
He reminded residents within the TMFMD that they can call and have firefighters come out and perform and inspection of their property to get professional advice on how to make it firewise.
The main phone number of the TMFMD is 928-537-5001.
In closing Chevalier said people can still have backyard recreational fires for things like roasting marshmallows or a family/friend get together even during no debris burning days until fire restrictions are put in place.
He also reminded people that the grasses in meadows and alongside roadways are tinder dry right now and that they are a main carrier of wildfire.
He said people should make sure grasses on their property are trimmed and that motorists pulling trailers need to make sure their safety chains are not dragging and sparking a fire.
He also said motorists need to make sure not to park a vehicle with a hot muffler or catalytic converter on tall roadside grass that could ignite a fire, and not to throw cigarette butts out of vehicle windows.
To find out if there are any fire restrictions in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests check their website https://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
