SHOW LOW — Show Low’s annual, award-winning Deuce of Clubs Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, is the last event of 2020.
Due to ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and in accordance with Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-59 dated Dec. 2, 2020, the City of Show Low will host the Deuce of Clubs Drop live on the city’s Facebook page.
City officials are encouraging the public to celebrate the New Year on Facebook live. The broadcast will begin at 11:30 p.m. and we will count down the remaining seconds of the “old” year and usher in the “new” year as an illuminated deuce of clubs drops to the ground.
Fireworks cap off the evening as we celebrate the entrance of 2021!
For more information, call the City of Show Low’s recreation department at (928) 532-4130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.