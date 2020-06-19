SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man on dangerous drug charges after finding him hiding under another person’s porch.
Brandon T. Swenson, 35, of Show Low, was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, and on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for trafficking in stolen property and third degree burglary that came with a $30,000 bond.
Police went to Swenson’s home Wednesday, June 3 around 1 a.m. after getting a call about people yelling in the home causing a public disturbance.
When officers arrived Swenson had already fled the residence after an argument with his girlfriend and taken refuge under a nearby residence where he was reportedly found in the crawl space under the home.
Police said that when he was arrested on the warrant, officers found both methamphetamine and a pipe for smoking it in his possession.
