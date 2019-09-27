SHOW LOW — The City of Show Low began a sidewalk improvement project Tuesday, Sept. 24, that is expected to last until late December.
The project includes areas of East McNeil Street (behind CAL Ranch), as well as parts of south Central Avenue.
McCauley Construction, Inc. was awarded the contract to install curb and gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramps, driveways, drainage facilities, and new concrete and asphalt required for the improvements,” according to the Show Low Public Works Division.
For more information, contact Show Low City Engineer Shane Hemesath at 928-532-4040 or 928-532-4040.
