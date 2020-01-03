SHOW LOW — The City of Show Low will hold a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in conjunction with the county election, for the purpose of electing a mayor and three council members to fill four-year terms. A general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, to fill any seats that remain unfilled after the primary election.
Anyone interested in running for the mayor or a council seat must be 18 years of age at the time of the primary election, be a qualified elector residing within the City of Show Low at the time of the election and have resided within the city for one year preceding the election. Council members are non-partisan and serve at large (that is, they represent all citizens, not a specific area or district of the city).
Candidate nomination packets for anyone wishing to run for the mayor or city council will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. 9th Street. The filing period for candidate nomination papers begins March 9, 2020, and ends April 6, 2020 (no later than 5 p.m.). Contact the clerk’s office at 928-532-4061 or 928-532-4060 for more information or to schedule an appointment to pick up a candidate packet.
