Five people allegedly transporting dangerous drugs through town were arrested March 28 during a routine traffic stop.
Police said the driver gave consent to search the vehicle during a routine traffic stop and that inside officers found seals containing usable quantities of meth and a glass pipe for smoking meth with burnt residue.
Priscilla S. Altaha, 25, of Whiteriver, Tony Hill, 42, of Pinetop, Jamaal D. James, 27, of Whiteriver, Martin R. Moncada, 53, of Whiteriver, and Vanessia A. Truax, 45, of Whiteriver, were all arrested on various dangerous drug related charges.
Truax was charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, and on a Navajo County Superior Court no-bond warrant for a probation violation.
Moncada was charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
James was charged with false reporting to law enforcement for allegedly giving officers a fake name, possession of dangerous drugs (meth), and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
Altaha was charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
All of the suspects denied any knowledge of the dangerous drugs or dangerous drug paraphernalia.
