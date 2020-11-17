SHOW LOW — A small electrical freezer fire that caused a fair amount of smoke in the grocery section at the Show Low Walmart forced the store to close down Saturday morning Nov. 14 a little before noon.
Saturdays are big shopping days at the Show Low Walmart and Nov. 14 was no different with the store having a lot of customers inside when an employee first noticed smoke from the freezer and told management who called 911.
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Battalion Chief Jake Sample said when firefighters arrived on-scene management had already evacuated or nearly evacuated the store of all customers and employees and had put a lock down in place.
Sample said firefighters also found a light ballast that was arcing and remedied that situation while also putting out the small freezer fire.
In the meantime Walmart customers lined up outside waiting for the store to reopen.
Walmart officials did not indicate when they reopened.
Sample said Walmart management did a very good job of evacuating the building making it a little easier for firefighters to isolate and deal with the two issues.
