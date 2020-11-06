SHOW LOW — Police arrested a 40-year-old man after a young girl used a doll to try and make him stop assaulting her mother.
Charles H. McDowell, of Show Low, was arrested Saturday Oct. 31 after he allegedly attacked a woman during an argument.
Police said McDowell became violent during a confrontation with the woman at which time he allegedly started hitting and then choking her.
That is when the woman’s 6-year-old daughter reportedly started hitting McDowell with her doll to get him to stop.
Police said McDowell did not stop until he had allegedly punched the victim in the face more that once and then fled the scene, leaving the woman with a bloody nose and bruises/marks on her neck that police said were consistent with being choked.
He was located later and arrested, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related aggravated assault/choking.
