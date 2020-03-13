SHOW LOW — In an effort to support aspiring and established artists of the White Mountains, all year this year Green Hills Patient Center has committed to highlighting one local artist’s work, each month at the local dispensary.
Green Hills Patient Center is now accepting portfolios from local artists to select one artist for commissions to be featured in the dispensary for a month.
If selected, one local artist will have their work showcased on the dispensary wall, on some of the medicine jars, and even on some custom Green Hills apparel.
For more information, email artcontest@greenhillspatientcenter.com or call 928-537-4888.
