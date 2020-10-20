SHOW LOW — On the weekend of Oct. 10, Haven of Show Low surprised their residents with a fishing expedition.
The residents were absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to go fishing again.
Many of the residents grew up fishing and some have not had the chance to hold a fishing pole for years. It took a ton of effort from the community to make this happen for our residents.
Haven of Show Low thanks to the following:
Ryan Follmuth at the Game and Fish department for helping quickly get a stocking permit, Brown’s Fish Farm in Safford for bringing the fish and Show Low Tractor Supply for donating a water trough to house the fish.
The community played such a large role in making this activity come to fruition. From all of the staff and residents at Haven of Show Low, thank you.
It's great to help those who are convalescing, and there are many nonviolent ways to do it. Fishing is not one of them. Science has shown that fish are sentient, they suffer fear and pain. They deserve respect and compassion not cruel exploitation. Just as dogfighting and cockfighting are now recognized to be cruel activities, fishing should be, too.
