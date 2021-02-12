SHOW LOW — A Show Low man was arrested Monday for allegedly smoking fentanyl in front of a 1-year-old child he was supposed to be watching.
Nikolaus D-C Smith, 22, was booked on charges of endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, child abuse, aggravated assault on law enforcement and on two warrants.
Police reportedly went to Smith’s apartment Monday where they allegedly found powdered fentanyl within reach of a 1-year-old child and fentanyl pills on the floor also allegedly with the infant’s reach.
Police said they also reportedly found aluminum foil with burnt fentanyl residue on it and a used container of NARCAN, which is used to counteract an opioid drug overdose.
Police said Smith allegedly admitted using the NARCAN on a man reportedly found passed out in the living room from an alleged fentanyl overdose.
Police said Smith denied knowledge of the illegal drugs and according to police allegedly punched an officer in the chest during booking on the above mentioned charges.
He was also booked on two warrants for failure to comply with court orders on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and underage drinking that came with $732 in combined bonds.
