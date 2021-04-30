SHOW LOW — Bayleigh, a 1-year-old female coon hound mix is the next K9 For-a-Day dog up for adoption to a forever home.
Frank, the three-legged German shepard mix who was the K9 For-a-Day featured in the inaugural announcement of the cooperative program between the Show Low Police Department and Pet Allies, was successfully adopted soon after he was featured in an April 6 story in The White Mountain Independent, according to SLPD Public Information Officer Kristine Sleighter.
Sleighter said Frank’s new owners came in armed with the story from The Independent saying they wanted Frank.
Sleighter is now announcing that Bayleigh is ready to go to a forever home after being microchip, vaccinated and spayed.
Sleighter said Bayleigh came to Pet Allies from a person living in Shumway who found that Bayleigh did not get along well with the person’s other, smaller dog.
“She (Bayleigh) is a little timid when you first meet her, but warms up quickly and is a love bug,” Sleighter stated in her press release about Bayleigh being up for adoption.
It is commendable that the good Samaritan who brought Bayleigh in to Pet Allies did so and that they recognized quickly that the two dogs would not get along well so Bayleigh could be made ready for a new, better-suited home.
That is one of the reasons that all K9 For-a-Day dogs are taken by the SLPD animal control officer into public settings on a monthly basis to socialize the dogs to all settings before they go up for adoption.
Every dog that gets adopted through K9 For-a- Day goes to its new home with a backpack, a leash, an SLPD badge and a framed picture of K9 For-a-Day.
For more information on the program or to meet Bayleigh and see if someone can offer her a forever home, call Pet Allies at 928-537-8009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.