LINDEN — About 11 pre-school age children (per day) attended Sequoia Village School’s annual Kindercamp during the week of July 15.
The school hosts “Kindercamp” each summer as a way to help parents and children prepare to enter an organized school setting. It can help familiarize families with the campus and build student confidence.
Kindercamp is a great way to transition pre-schoolers into Sequoia’s full-day kindergarten program, according to teachers Amanda Lupak and Beth Edwards.
“We enjoyed three fun-filled days with incoming kindergarten students at Kindercamp,” reported the teachers.
“The theme this year was learning about outer space including the planets and stars,” they explained. “Heather, from the Show Low Public library visited and shared a story with the students and gave them fun prizes.”
Kindercamp students also receive free breakfast and lunch each day they attend camp.
“The students learned bus safety rules, lining up procedures and how to be a part of a classroom community,” they add.
Sequoia Village is a K-12 tuition-free, Arizona charter school with a few hundred students. Classes begin on August 7 with a Monday through Thursday schedule.
