In celebration of Labor Day the Show Low Library Friends are offering used children's books for 10 cents each Saturday, Aug. 31. This is a one day event only. Books will be displayed on the cart in front of our used books room at the Show Low Library. All revenue benefit the library. Thank you for your used books donations and keep them coming.
The Show Low Public Library is located at 181 N. 9th St. in Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.