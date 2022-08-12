A Show Low author is donating some of his work to the city’s public library in hopes that the money collected will assist in paying for all of the services the library provides to the community.
Bob Fern and his wife, Suzanne, have lived in Show Low since 2009.
“Everyone talks about how beautiful it is up here, but it’s only when you’re here full time that you can appreciate this area and the community that calls it home,” he said.
Over the past 13 years, both Bob and Suzanne have developed a strong respect for the library’s many amenities.
They both participate in numerous programs and clubs that take place there.
Suzanne volunteers in the library’s bookstore and is a member of a book club that meets on the third Wednesday of every month.
Bob decided to take a different route to show his support. Bob has donated a copy of his self-published limited-edition children’s book, along with an original piece of featured artwork, to the Show Low Public Library with the intent of raffling them off to a local bidder.
All of the money collected for the raffle will be used to help finance all of the programs, clubs and events that the library holds for all of its patrons.
The book is titled “Facing Dragons.”
It features original artwork, all completed by Bob, and poems that tell the story of a young warrior named Jack. Jack must overcome trials and adversity to learn the true definition of courage and how to face his fears.
The book was written specifically for Bob’s grandson, also named Jack. “I wanted him to have something cool and unique,” said Bob. “I created this to help remind my grandson to stay strong and to never give up.”
“Facing Dragons” is not Bob’s first literary endevour. Fans of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books may notice his name in a one of the series’ children’s editions. He submitted a story named “The Tower,” which was featured in a 1998 copy of the book.
Bob said, “Now that I’m retired, I can actually dedicate time to doing things like this.”
Since then, he says, he’s had the idea for what would eventually become “Facing Dragons,” but getting someone to notice it was more difficult than he had anticipated.
“I tried selling to publishers,” Bob said, “but nobody would look at it. I tried getting an agent, but none of them wanted anything to do with it.”
After taking a class at the library about using and utilizing Shutterfly, he was able to manage a small run of his book, packed with poetry and unique artwork, all of which was done personally by Bob.
“This is, in a way, him giving back to the place that has given so much to us,” said Suzanne. A copy of the book, valued at over $100, is currently on display at SLPL. The book displayed has an author credit of “Papa” and a deidcation to his grandson, Jack.
The Ferns and the library will be raffling them at the end of the month. Bob said, “I hope this generates a decent donation for the library and all of their programs.” He says, if all goes well, he would happily consider doing it again with another book when the time comes.
“I would like to do something similar for my granddaughter, Eva,” he said.
Maybe sometime soon the library will display another piece of original children’s literature, graciously displayed at Show Low Public Library, dedicated to Bob and Suzanne Fern’s family.
Raffle tickets can be purchased in person at Show Low Public Library.
The winner will be announced on Aug. 31.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
