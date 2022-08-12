Bob Fern

Bob Fern at Show Low Public Library. His original children’s story, Facing Dragons, and an accompanying piece of original artwork are up for raffle. All proceeds will go to helping fund the library’s numerous programs and clubs.

A Show Low author is donating some of his work to the city’s public library in hopes that the money collected will assist in paying for all of the services the library provides to the community.

Bob Fern and his wife, Suzanne, have lived in Show Low since 2009.

