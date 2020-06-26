SHOW LOW — A local man faces the possibility of years in prison at the worst and/or intense probation at best for serious drug offenses.
Show Low resident David Ramsey, 50, was arrested Sunday, June 20 a little before 1 p.m. charged with possession of dangerous drugs (crystal methamphetamine), possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs (fentanyl), and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
A press release from Navajo County Sherif’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that Ramsey was stopped by deputies on U.S. 60 near milepost 342 on a routine violation.
Gorman said that when deputies searched Ramsey’s vehicle they allegedly found 10 grams of meth with an estimated black market value of approximately $1,900, along with 23 fentanyl pills with estimated black market value of approximately $247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.