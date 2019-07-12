Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday July 12, advocates, activists and impacted persons will gather to protest the issue of human detention camps in the United States.
People are welcome to bring protest signs for the first half of the event. At 7:45 p.m. locally and at other times around the country and around the world, participants will light battery operated candles in a silent vigil for all those held in US detention camps to bring light to the darkness of the our administration’s horrific policies.
Hosts to this local event include: White Mountain Democrats, White Mountain Indivisible, Northeastern Arizona Democrats, AZ Latinx Caucus, AZ Indivisible, and AZ Resist. (National Hosts and Sponsors attached)
About Lights for Liberty: Lights for Liberty was created by a loose coalition of grassroots activists, with support from long-standing immigrants’ rights organizations and other organizers. More information can be found at http://www.lightsforliberty.org.
