SHOW LOW — A local 53-year-old woman is in jail facing serious charges for alleged dangerous and narcotic drug trafficking.
Elizabeth Silverstein, of Show Low, was arrested Saturday, June 5 at the Thunderbird Motel on the Deuce of Clubs just behind Cattleman’s Steak House. The arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation in connection with sales of dangerous drugs that Silverstein was allegedly heading up.
A press release from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that NCSO Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) members, NCSO patrol deputies, and members of the Show Low Police Department went to the Thunder Motel the afternoon of Saturday, June 5 armed with a search warrant to Silverstein’s room.
MCAT detectives allegedly found 3.7 grams of marijuana, 15.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 0.4 grams of heroin, 5 prescription only Oxycodone pills, 13 prescription only morphine pills, along with drug paraphernalia like digital scales and packaging supplies constant with drug sales.
Gorman said the estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $1,264.
Silverstein is currently in the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale under a $25,000 bond.
A quick look at Silverstein’s record shows only minor past crimes like charges for shoplifting, vehicle registration infractions and a civil matter.
