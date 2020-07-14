SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man who during a heated argument that turned physical allegedly threatened to kill his wife.
Joshua A. Cushing, 26, of Show Low was booked into jail July 5 on charges of domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating.
He has past arrests for identity theft and illegal drug use/possession.
Police said Cushing and his wife were arguing a little after 1 p.m. July 5 when he became extremely upset and pulled his wife by the arm, struck her in the face and allegedly threatened to kill her.
Neighbors heard the sound of loud noises coming from the residence and called police who came to find out what was going on.
Police said when questioned about it, Cushing admitted arguing with his wife loudly while denying any physical abuse or threatening to take her life.
Cushing is currently on probation.
