SHOW LOW — Police arrested a local man who they said during an argument allegedly choked his wife until she passed out.
All while reportedly in the presence of their 1-year-old child.
Brian C. Barker, 31, of Snowflake was arrested Thursday, July 16 and charged with aggravated assault-choking, domestic violence-related criminal damage and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.
Barker has previous convictions for disorderly-conduct-fighting, criminal impersonation and false reporting to law enforcement.
He also has previous arrests for fraud, forgery and identity theft.
Those complaints were dismissed.
Police said the argument between barker and his wife on July 16 reportedly began while the couple was in bed.
It then apparently turned physical.
The victim reportedly suffered an injury to her neck from being choked, according to the police report, and other injuries associated with allegedly being physically assaulted by her husband.
Police said he would not let her use the phone to call for help nor would he allow her to leave the residence.
Police said he damaged the front door of the residence while preventing the victim from leaving to get help.
Barker claimed his wife had a knife and that is what led to the physical confrontation between them.
Police said there were inconsistencies with his story that was allegedly changing as he was questioned.
He was booked into the Navajo County Jail on the charges listed above.
