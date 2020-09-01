SHOW LOW — Police arrested a 42-year-old Whiteriver man at Summit Healthcare who allegedly was seen by a hospital employee touching his genitals inappropriately at the entrance to the facility Monday, Aug. 24.
Police responded to the scene a little after 6 p.m. that evening at which time an employee said she first saw the man out front with his pants allegedly around his ankles. Then she noticed his underwear was also allegedly down around his ankles.
She told police that is when she saw the man allegedly touching himself inappropriately in public.
The man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and taken into custody.
