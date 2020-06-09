SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man who allegedly stole a cerebral palsy collection jar Monday afternoon, June 1 from a convenience store in the 1600 west block of the Deuce of Clubs, and later in the day on a warrant for shoplifting.
William R. Kizzar, 35, of Clay Springs, allegedly went into the Circle K store and was allegedly captured on video, first near the register when he took the jar and went to the back of the store where he reportedly hid it under a cap and then left the store.
The estimated amount of donations in the jar was approximately $75.
Police located Kizzar soon afterward and arrested him on a theft charge.
Then around 9:31 p.m. that night police again came into contact with Kizzar at which time officers reportedly discovered a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond. He was again taken into custody and booked into the Navajo County Jail Show Low annex.
