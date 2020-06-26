SHOW LOW — Police arrested Juan C. Munoz, 25, of Show Low, charged with assaulting his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 20.
He was charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, false reporting to law enforcement. Munoz had two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court and one out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
One warrant was for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $1,000 bond. The second warrant was for failure to appear on an original charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor that came with an additional $1,000 bond. The third warrant was out of Pinetop for failure to comply on an original charge of conducting a reckless burn that came with a $320 bond.
Police said witnesses reportedly heard Munoz and his girlfriend arguing and tried to intervene. They allegedly witnessed Munoz on top of his girlfriend and pulled him off of her for her safety.
Police said when questioned and asked his name, Munoz reportedly lied about his identity to avoid arrest on the warrants.
