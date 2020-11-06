SHOW LOW — A New Mexico man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 29, in the 1850 south block of White Mountain Road with phony $100 bills and dangerous drugs.
Edward F. Davison, a 54-year-old resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was stopped for a minor traffic violation, and allegedly found to have nine bogus $100 bills, a New Mexico driver’s license in another person’s name, an insurance card in someone else’s name and a Visa credit card that also did not belong to him in his possession.
Additionally, police said the arresting officer allegedly found usable amounts of meth and heroin in the vehicle.
Last but not least, after doing a wants and warrants check on Davison, the officer reportedly discovered a no-bond felony warrant out of Nevada in Davison’s name. In the end, Davison was arrested on the warrant and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, forged instruments and identity theft, possession.
Police said Davison allegedly admitted to all the charges against him.
