SHOW LOW — The Show Low Police Department is looking into a missing horse incident that happened in Torreon June 17.
According to police, a caretaker at the equine center at Torreon noticed an empty stall around 2:30 p.m. June 17 that was supposed to house an older palomino named Cheyenne.
The caretaker contacted the owner who reported the missing 24-year-old palomino to police.
The horse was reportedly found in the Forestdale area west of Show Low, a little worse for wear, but still in good health.
Cheyenne has since been retuned to the owner.
No other details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.