LAKESIDE — Earnhardt Auto Centers donated $100,000 to Mountain Christian School (MCS) in Lakeside through a school tuition organization called TOPS For Kids.
TOPS facilitates tuition scholarships through Arizona state tax credits.
“TOPS had reached out to our school asking how many students we thought could use assistance,” says MCS Business Manager Vicki Schalow. “We gave them a number and Mr. Earnhardt far exceeded that with his generous donation.”
“I’ve always been a cowboy and I’ve rodeo-ed up in Show Low and I thought it would be good to reach out some of the rural communities that don’t get the same funding — and maybe don’t have quite the infrastructure of a big city,” explains Earnhardt.
According to school administration, TOPS for Kids distributes the money directly to students that have applied and qualify for corporate donation tuition scholarships.
“The money will all be used for tuition costs and is enough to fully fund 19 students for one year at Mountain Christian School,” confirmed Schalow.
“We were happy to come up here and help schools that match our values,” adds Earnhardt. “We like to help families that can really use the scholarships — and particularly if kids want to go to a Christian school.”
Earnhardt Auto Centers also presented a recent donation to Lexington Life Academy in Show Low.
Mountain Christian School serves approximately 118 students in K-8. The school offers an inter-denominational Christian curriculum.
