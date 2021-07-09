SHOW LOW — National Night Out is a hands-on opportunity for people to show their support for law enforcement and other first responders.
This year it falls on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and just one of the local community gatherings for the 38th annual National Night Out will be at the Mountain Park Townhomes at 3060 E. Show Low Lake Road.
A resident at the townhomes, Stuart Rowell, said it is an opportunity for all of the residents to show their support for all first responders.
“This is something the company (Dominium Apartments) does for all of its properties. We have done it all four years that I have lived here,” Rowell said.
They are having their celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. complete with burgers, hot dogs, and all the fixings for residents and first responders like the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office together with representation from the Show Low Police Department.
No fewer than 27 cities in Arizona are registered participants every year in the National Night Out, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, St. Johns and Whiteriver.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
“Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more,” the non-profit organization states on its website at natw.org.
