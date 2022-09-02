John Jarrett, a former Show Low police commander, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for the Navajo County Peace Officers Memorial that will eventually stand near Show Low City Hall. Jarrett has been working with several officials and local businesses to get the project off the ground. Terrazzo for coating is planned for next week. At top: From left, Kevin Bebee, Gloria Montoya, Cathy Reed, Jarrett, Connie Kakavas, NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty and SLPD Cmdr. Greg Westover officially broke ground for the memorial Jarrett has been organizing for the past few months. Jarrett said, “It was something of a last-minute decision, but I’m glad we were able to get these folks to come out and commemorate the official beginning of something big in the community.” At left: Jarrett, Swanty and John Corder represent three generations of public service at the ground breaking. “These two gentlemen gave me my start,” Swanty said. “They hired me as a police officer for the city of Show Low in 1991. I’m now coming up on 30 years in law enforcement, so I want to extend my thanks to both for giving me the opportunity, and a special thanks to John for putting this all together.”
Navajo County Peace Officer's Memorial Breaks Ground
Jacob Hernandez
