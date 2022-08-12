HOLBROOK—Public Information Officer for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Friday regarding NCSO activity from July 24-30 which follows.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, Chevelon Canyon, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Winslow/Holbrook/Joseph City/Sun Valley/Woodruff
On July 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Winslow area for wrong-way driving. A DUI investigation was conducted and Gabriella Benally, 18, of Leupp, was arrested for DUI drugs.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On July 26, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Timberlake Drive in Heber for a report of an assault. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the individuals involved. It was learned that Diana Alexander, 42, of Heber, had thrown an object at an 18-year-old male, and caused an injury. Alexander was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument.
On July 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Teddy Bear and Mogollon Drive in Heber for civil traffic violations. A DUI investigation was conducted and Jeffery Rooney, 52, of Coolidge, was arrested for DUI.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
Deputies were dispatched to U.S. 60 and Bourdon Ranch Road in the Show Low area for a report of a disorderly conduct call. Deputies arrived and spoke with Tyler Gordon, 27, of Taylor, about what had occurred. Gordon stated there was an argument and cell phones were thrown. Deputies then responded to the 8900 block of Smoke Signal Lane to speak with the other individual, Joyce Thomas, 30, of Show Low. After further investigation, Gordon was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic violence and Joyce was arrested for criminal damage/domestic violence.
Sheriff’s advisories
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
