A new substance abuse center will be opening its doors in the next few months, and Eugene “Ed” Gonzalez is formally welcoming anyone who may want or need its services soon available in the White Mountains.
The American Addiction Centers website released a study earlier this month about the general success rate of rehab facilities in the U.S. Unfortunately, the numbers aren’t trending in the direction most would hope for. It is estimated that less than 42% of the people who enter one of these facilities will actually complete the program. Of that figure, even less will remain sober after just their first month outside of treatment, and the number gets smaller the longer they are out of active treatment.
“Many people in the field will teach about achieving sobriety, but there isn’t a lot of talk about maintaining it,” Gonzalez said. “What we’re doing here could be huge. We could help set a standard that can change how drug dependence is taught and how it’s dealt with.”
Gonzalez is the new clinical program director at Sunrise Health and Recovery Residential Treatment Center. He was brought on by the owner of the property at 965 Full House Lane in Show Low to oversee the opening operations at the facility and make sure the staff gets off the ground. This will be the seventh site he’s run in his 30 years of clinical experience. The facility has been licensed by the state of Arizona to operate as a 10-bed treatment facility for addiction and dependence disorders.
Gonzalez is hoping to expand the operation even further by adding six beds for detoxing patients or those going through medication assisted treatment, or MAT. The possibility of adding Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings has also come up.
His main plan around the organization of the facility is to “create an atmosphere that encourages comfort. We want people that come through to feel comfortable opening up and discussing what lead them here. Only then, can we really start helping people.”
Gonzalez stated that the facility will utilize multiple forms of therapy to help each individual on a person-by-person basis. “It’s not always ‘one size fits all.’ Some may require different attention than others, and that’s OK. We want to meet them on their level and help them find their way back, on whatever terms or through whatever means benefit them the most.”
One of the main forms of therapy the facility will use is cognitive behavioral therapy. CBT is a proven and effective form of therapy that focuses on unhelpful ways of thinking. CBT often aims to help patients see their illness more clearly and come to grips with the consequences of their actions.
Gonzalez says that the patients who make their way to Sunrise Health will slowly gather skills about learning to help themselves while not pulling away from their personal freedoms. “Only then,” he said, “can you find a common ground that will encourage personal growth and a love and appreciation for oneself.”
Gonzalez mentioned that the organization is working closely with local courts, probation and parole teams and various other resources to reach the people who may need the help the most. He said, “Discharge planning starts at intake. Whether it’s 30, 60 or 90 days, an exit plan is important. We want our patients to know there’s a path that they can pave to achieve wellness.”
If all goes well, maybe next year’s rehabilitation statistics will be considerably better than this year’s.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.