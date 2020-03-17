SHOW LOW — Police busted a contracted certified nurse anesthetist at Sunrise Ambulatory Surgery Center who was allegedly stealing narcotic drugs from two medical facilities.
Melissa A. Green, 40, of Lakeside, was arrested Feb. 27, charged with felony theft, fraud, possession (theft) of narcotic drugs and possession (theft) of dangerous drugs. Police said
Green was captured on hospital video cameras entering the room where narcotic drugs are kept at Summit Healthcare where she allegedly stole liquid fentanyl. Green also admitted to taking other bottles of partially used fentanyl from Sunrise. Police said she reportedly told investigators that she snorted some of the fentanyl both at work and at home, and that she injected it. Police said Green admitted being a drug addict. Police said they also found the prescription narcotic drug Midazolan in her possession without a prescription, along with used syringes for injecting fentanyl and multiple empty bottles of fentanyl in her home.
Is this a tragedy? Yes? Should this person be crucified? NO!! Statistically speaking 1 in 5 anesthesia providers will divert in their career. Her stealing was secondary to her addiction, not her moral character. We as a nation, need to pull our head out of the sand and rehabilitate and help those in need. There is hope!!
