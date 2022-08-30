Anne Blankenship, Nate the Cat

Pet Allies board member Anne Blankenship cradles Nate, the last of the Timberline cats who was fostered six months. His asthma prevents him from being placed with anyone who has other pets, but as soon as he finds his forever home, a 40-acre parcel of land will be raffled away. Raffle tickets will be available until Nate is adopted out of Pet Allies.

 Submitted

A board member for Pet Allies in Show Low sat with a reporter from the Independent to discuss what has come in a year after the shelter was faced with a hoarding situation that resulted in it having to house over 120 animals.

On Aug. 21, 2021, Pet Allies received a call from Show Low Animal Control and was informed of a horrible case of animal hoarding that had come out of Timberline Manufactured Home & RV Resort.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.