A board member for Pet Allies in Show Low sat with a reporter from the Independent to discuss what has come in a year after the shelter was faced with a hoarding situation that resulted in it having to house over 120 animals.
On Aug. 21, 2021, Pet Allies received a call from Show Low Animal Control and was informed of a horrible case of animal hoarding that had come out of Timberline Manufactured Home & RV Resort.
Reports from SLAC mentioned that those who entered the trailer were required to wear hazardous material suits and mentioned that the floor appeared to be moving due to all the animals on the floors.
Over the next few days, Pet Allies would take in 123 cats and kittens that were recovered from a single trailer. The felines were all malnourished and in poor health. Many of them suffered from various dental problems, most likely due to them eating their own excrement to survive.
A veterinarian, who had officially retired just a few weeks earlier, was brought in to assist in the medical attention required to properly care for all the cats. Calls were made to the public begging for any resources that would help properly care for these animals as they were brought in, nursed back to health, and eventually adopted out.
One year later, Pet Allies successfully placed 112 of the cats that were brought in on that fateful August afternoon.
Of the 123, 10 cats were unable to be nursed back to health and eventually succumbed to their illnesses. This left one last cat named Nate, who is currently waiting for a devoted family that will help him receive the love and care he deserves after all he’s been through.
Lisa Jonas is a board member for Pet Allies. While she was not on-site the day the call came in from SLAC, she remembers the day clearly.
“Being short on staff and funds, in the middle of a pandemic no less, it really felt like it couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Jonas said. “Still though, there was never a moment where anyone here said, ‘We can’t do this.’ Our volunteers, staff and community all came together to make it happen.”
Employees and volunteers worked tirelessly to get the cats treated and out for adoption. Many of the cats had been examined, treated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and out for adoption within the first two weeks.
After closing its thrift store (which is now Stepp Propane), Pet Allies repurposed the building to help house the animals. Initial estimates at the total cost for handling all 123 cats ran upward of $60,000.
“It ended up costing about $51,000,” said Jonas. “Which is incredibly significant, considering what our daily costs are. The public’s assistance and support during all of this can’t be understated. It would have been a mess without them.”
Outside of monetary donations, Pet Allies also arranged a fundraiser called CatLANDia.
CatLANDia is the name staff gave to a 40-acre parcel of land that sits about 30 miles east of Holbrook. The land was donated to Pet Allies sometime before it took in the Timberline cats and was used to generate funds and ensure that all the cats were adopted into new homes.
Raffle tickets are currently being sold for $20 each and will continue to be sold until Nate is taken to his forever home.
Jonas said, “Nate needs a special person to take care of him. He’s going to require a special, loving touch on account of his asthma.”
Nate is a domestic short-hair who developed asthma while living in the cramped, single-wide trailer. As a result, Nate can’t go to a home with any other dogs or cats, which led to him staying at Pet Allies significantly longer than any of the others.
“Our staff, our volunteers, our community and our first responders really showed why the Mountain has the best group of residents in Arizona and beyond,” Jonas said. “We walk among many, many generous souls. It’s unfortunate that this happened. But if it had to happen, I’m thankful that it happened here. This is what we do here at Pet Allies and all over the Mountain. We save lives and we protect our own.”
Nate is currently up for adoption at Pet Allies. Anyone hoping to take him home will be required to simply pay the $65 adoption fee and promise to give him a good home with lots of love.
Afterward, CatLANDia will be raffled off to a single lucky winner, and the story of the Timberline cats can finally come to an end.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
