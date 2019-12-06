Peter Tims' 'Buddy' featured in national jeweler's magazine

SHOW LOW — Buddy, the store dog at White Mountain Jewelers in Show Low, was featured in a national jeweler’s magazine Instore. This magazine is just for jewelers but recently they asked jewelry store owners to send in pictures of their store pets. Buddy rose to the top of the list. The article is titled “Arizona Store Dog ‘Just Likes Messing With Folks’ … and More of America’s Cutest Jewelry Store Mascots.”
Peter Tims, owner of White Mountain Jeweler describes ‘Buddy’ (a German Shorthaired Pointer) as a seven-year-old dog with the energy of any five puppies combined. Buddy’s official title is “Guard Dog?” but he’s usually the store greeter. Tims said “Buddy usually hangs out with me in my office until he hears the door chime ring. Then he quietly trots out and jumps up to put his front paws on the counter in front of the customer. That can startle the customers a bit. But most know him and are pleased he jumped up to say hi. Sometimes I think he messes with people on purpose.” Tims added, “He has a chair, out in front but behind the counter, that he likes to sit on. He doesn’t move – just watches the store. On occasion, a customer comes in and proceeds to the counter in front of Buddy. He doesn’t move – until the customer is within about 10 feet or so. Then Buddy just turns his head a bit to look at them. It gives new customers quite a shock. They thought he was a statue until he moved. I think he just likes messing with folks.”
“Buddy loves to come to work and he love to leave for home. When I stand up anytime mid to late afternoon, he assumes we’re leaving. He starts doing his ‘going home’ dance. It consists of him jumping up and down, spinning in circles, and occasionally bouncing against the walls. It kind of reminds me of one of the more active bulls in bull riding championships – but he seems much happier than the bulls,” Tims added.
You can visit Buddy at White Mountain Jewelers at 1004 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.