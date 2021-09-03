Join the National Forest Service at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. for fall colors and the “Phoenix Tree”.
What is a Phoenix Tree?
Come discover this amazing story about a tree that can’t live without fire and then go see these incredible native trees turning beautiful fall colors right here in the high forests of our White Mountains.
The event is free and will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater within the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. For more information please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
