- Dec. 12 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the area of State Route 260 and Penrod Lane arrested Leander Lupe, 27, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense that came with a $500 bond. He was also charged with refusing to provide a proper name to law enforcement.
- Dec. 13 — Police in the 500 block of Westway Lane cited and released Nikko Narcisco 26, of Cibecue, charged with assault.
— Police arrested Oran Hill, 53, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related interfering with the judicial process when he allegedly violated an order of protection.
- Dec. 15 — Police in the 900 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Theron Cosay Jr., age not provided, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 16 — Police arrested James Bevell, 34, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $1,000 bond.
- Dec. 17 — Police arrested Orlando Lee, 39, of Whiteriver, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of aggravated DUI that came with a $15,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Austin Belisle,18, of Snowflake, charged with criminal speeding.
- Dec. 18 — Police at a residence in the 1400 south block of McCoy Drive arrested Daniel Hill, 39, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police in the 3000 north block of Porter Mountain Road arrested Kristofurson Benton, 29, of Holbrook, charged with felony aggravated DUI-license suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on an original charge of dog at large that came with a $262 bond.
- Dec. 19 — Police in the 1600 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Thomas Bradford Jr. Fielder, 48, Of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 20 — Police at an apartment complex in Lakeside arrested Emileo Goklish, 32, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original traffic offense that came with a $500 bond.
- Dec. 21 — Police in the area of State Route 260 and Poplar Drive arrested Alex Logg, 59, of Pinetop, on a Pinetop justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $500 bond.
— Police at a residence in the 1400 south block of McCoy Drive arrested Candace Painter,36, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated domestic violence.
